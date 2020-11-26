Dubai, Portugal have huge potential to expand

Key sectors of interest are renewable energy, agriculture, food security, manufacturing, tourism, health care, and education.

Dubai and Portugal have huge potential to expand bilateral cooperation, said Omar Khan, director of International Offices at Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry during online roadshow Dubai/Portugal that took place recently.

Khan described the roadshow as “an ideal platform for companies in Dubai to learn more about Portugal’s economy, business landscape, and investment opportunities”.

To an audience of almost 100 Emirati and Portuguese companies, that joined the online roadshow about the Ribatejo region of Portugal, Khan explained that “the strong turnout for the event reflects growing appetite among local companies to explore the Portuguese market”, adding that “there is huge potential to expand bilateral cooperation in key sectors of interest, such as renewable energy, agriculture, and food security, manufacturing, tourism, health care, and education.”

Joaquim Moreira de Lemos, Ambassador of Portugal to Abu Dhabi, referred that, although the seminar didn’t take place in Dubai, as previously planned, he was glad to see “the huge interest and participation online of Emirati and Portuguese companies.”

The Portuguese Ambassador underlined that the “bilateral relationships between Dubai and Portugal are good enough to build a stronger exchange of business and investment,” adding that the Embassy of Portugal in Abu Dhabi “will welcome all Portuguese companies that want to work in UAE, as well as encourages Emirati entrepreneurs and investors to visit and discover the great potential of Portugal and the Ribatejo region.”

In addition to these high dignitaries, the webinar included Ahmed Elmetwally, from the Private Office of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Paul Epping, chairman of XponentialEQ, Rabih I. Khoury, managing partner of Middle East Venture Partners, Saul Tarazona, founder and CEO of Stringgroup, Nazar Musa, managing partner of Gulf Reps Ltd., Caetano Leitão, president of the Portuguese Business Council, and Daniel Pontes, Economic Counsellor to the Portuguese Embassy.

From Nersant, João Salvador and José Coimeiro introduced the Ribatejo region to the participants and highlighted the potential and countless business and investment opportunities that Ribatejo offers. Nersant believes that this event was “the first step towards establishing lasting and profitable business and investment relationships between Dubai and Portugal,” hoping to “have inspired those who have joined us in this initiative to find more about Ribatejo, in terms of investment, tourism, and business opportunities.” — business@khaleejtimes.com