Al Khoory Hotels to open sixth property as Dubai’s tourism rebounds

Al Khoory Hotels, the hospitality arm of Dubai-based Emirati family-owned diversified business conglomerate Al Khoory Group, is getting ready to open its sixth hotel — Al Khoory Sky Garden — in Dubai as Expo 2020 has started to attract international tourists to the UAE.

The opening of Al Khoory Sky Garden comes as the tourism industry in Dubai and the UAE starts to grow after 18 months of the Covid-19 pandemic – that was effectively handled by the UAE authorities.

“The opening of Al Khoory Sky Garden Hotel reflects our strong commitment to the UAE economy and especially the tourism industry,” says Abdullah Khoory, Vice-Chairman of Al Khoory Group, which is also reaching 50 years soon after the Golden Jubilee of the UAE federation.

“We prepped ourselves for the opening of Al Khoory Sky Garden Hotel during the COVID-19 pandemic – a very challenging time – which also reflects our strong commitment towards the long-term sustainability of the UAE economy and Dubai’s tourism industry,” he said.

“We are pleased with our readiness to serve the tourism industry and contribute to the UAE economy. Soon, Al Khoory Sky Garden will start to offer international and regional tourists the best of our hospitality services.”

Dubai welcomed 2.85 million visitors from January-July 2021 and is set to accelerate growth in the fourth quarter of this year with milestone events including Expo 2020 and the UAE Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Dubai ranks second globally in terms of hotel occupancy with hotels enjoying 61 percent average occupancy levels in first seven months of 2021, according to the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

Ideally located on the Airport Road, Al Khoory Sky Garden is within walking distance of Deira City Centre, Dubai Metro and five minutes away from Dubai International Airport – therefore well-positioned to cater to both business travelers and leisure tourists.

Al Khoory Sky Garden's location provides easy access to important business and leisure venues such as Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai Expo 2020, Dubai Airport Free Zone and Port Rashid. For travelers looking to explore the city, the hotel is a short distance away from major shopping malls like Deira and Mirdif City Centre, Dubai Festival City, Dubai Mall, iconic destinations such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Dubai Fountain and entertainment hubs like Dubai Museum, Al Seef, City Walk, La Mer, Kite Beach, Dubai Aquarium and more.

With 279 spacious rooms and suites with premium amenities and interconnecting facilities, Al Khoory Sky Garden Hotel is an ideal hotel in the middle of the central business district in Deira which also features four food and beverage outlets including an all-day dining facility, spa, gymnasium, outdoor swimming pool, kids club, games room, a large ballroom and three meeting rooms.

Hotel properties managed by Al Khoory Hotels, a subdivision of Al Khoory Group – making it one of the most sustainable hotel operators in the UAE. All the properties are dry hotels and promotes Halal tourism – a growing segment in international tourism.

“Our rooms and suites have been thoughtfully designed with vibrant colors of white, green, black and natural wood to add a pep in your step before you leave for a day of sightseeing or meetings,” said Arun Kumar, general manager of Al Khoory Hotels.

“With complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and premium amenities, this is your space to connect or disconnect - the choice is yours.”

As a UAE home-grown hospitality brand, Al Khoory Hotels offer guests the unique experience of hospitality at some of the finest hotels and hotel apartments in Dubai.

Al Khoory Hotels is going to open two more properties in the UAE in the next few months while three more hotels are currently being developed in Oman — which will double its hospitality portfolio — within a short span of time. — business@khaleejtimes.com