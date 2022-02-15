Adnoc and Borealis consider Borouge listing

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority, opens the 27th edition of the exhibition showcasing innovative solutions to meet emerging trends and rapidly evolving consumer habits
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and Austria's Borealis AG are considering a potential initial public offering (IPO) of a minority stake in their joint venture plastic business Borouge.
Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Borouge is a leading provider of innovative, value creating plastics solutions.
"Adnoc and Borealis will provide further material updates as and when appropriate," according to a statement issued by Adnoc on Tuesday.
Last year, Adnoc listed its drilling business in Abu Dhabi’s largest IPO yet.
Fertiglobe, a joint venture between Adnoc and chemical producer OCI, also had a market debut last year and Adnoc floated shares in its distribution business in 2017.
