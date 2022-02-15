UAE

Adnoc and Borealis consider Borouge listing

Adnoc and Borealis will provide further material updates as and when appropriate

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 4:26 PM

Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 4:52 PM

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and Austria's Borealis AG are considering a potential initial public offering (IPO) of a minority stake in their joint venture plastic business Borouge.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Borouge is a leading provider of innovative, value creating plastics solutions.

"Adnoc and Borealis will provide further material updates as and when appropriate," according to a statement issued by Adnoc on Tuesday.

Last year, Adnoc listed its drilling business in Abu Dhabi’s largest IPO yet.

Fertiglobe, a joint venture between Adnoc and chemical producer OCI, also had a market debut last year and Adnoc floated shares in its distribution business in 2017.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com

A Staff Reporter

