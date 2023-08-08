Abu Dhabi: Borouge, Borealis launch sustainable auto products made from 70% recycled materials

They are the first sustainable products developed at Borouge’s Compounding Manufacturing Plant in Shanghai, China

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 6:53 PM

Abu Dhabi’s Borouge, a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, and Austria-based Borealis, one of the world’s biggest polyolefin manufacturers, have launched two new sustainable polymer products for the automotive industry.

Made from up to 70 per cent recycled materials, they are the first sustainable products developed at Borouge’s Compounding Manufacturing Plant in Shanghai, China.

Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO, Borouge, noted the latest products signal the company’s strong commitment to sustainability.

“By using recycled materials and developing products with a lower carbon footprint, we demonstrate how circular economy goals are achievable with tangible results today. We are proud of the relentless efforts and talent of our team, who embrace sustainability and continue to develop innovative solutions that can enable the rapid transition of the automotive industry towards a lower carbon footprint.”

The new polypropylene (PP) solutions, made from up to 70 per cent post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials, have undergone ISO 14067 carbon footprint assessment certified by TUV Rheinland, covering the products’ entire life cycle — from cradle to gate. These new grades reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption while delivering similar performance and consistent quality as original virgin compounds.

“The rising demand for innovative mobility solutions has underscored sustainability as a crucial focal point for the automotive industry,” Eddie Wang, senior vice president, Asia South at Borouge, said.

“In response, our customers are actively seeking ways to integrate sustainable polyolefin solutions into their latest car models. At Borouge, we relentlessly innovate to create products that deliver multiple advantages to our clients while empowering their rapid transition to a sustainable future.”

The first solution contains 50 per cent PCR material that reduces the carbon footprint by about 28 per cent compared to virgin grades and delivers unprecedented performance, processability and exceptional long-term heat resistance. This makes the product ideally suited for under-body shields, bumper brackets and structural parts in cars.

The second solution containing a blend of up to 70 per cent PCR materials, is specifically developed for producing wheel arches and other exterior components and can achieve a 32 per cent reduction in carbon footprint compared to virgin grades while striking a perfect balance between impact strength and stiffness.

Since the establishment of the Compounding Manufacturing Plant in 2010, Borouge has been developing high-quality compounds for mobility applications, providing testing support for automotive customers. The plant is equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and cutting-edge instruments for new product development. Initially starting with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year, the plant has now expanded to an annual capacity of 90,000 tonnes, reflecting an 80 per cent growth in capacity.

ALSO READ: