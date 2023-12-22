WeValue: Pioneering Innovation and Thought Leadership

Bicky Carlra, Founder and President of WeValue

Published: Fri 22 Dec 2023, 11:55 AM

FOUNDED in 2007, WeValue Consulting has been an unwavering force in supporting businesses facing formidable financial challenges globally and regionally. As a boutique consultancy, WeValue has played a pivotal role in assisting clients through turbulent times, from the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis to the unprecedented disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dedicated to navigating the intricacies of the tech domain businesses, WeValue has continually tailored bespoke strategies for clients, emphasizing growth, market expansion, strategic partnerships, and customer acquisition. The consultancy's holistic approach has propelled businesses toward sustainability, profitability, and increased market valuation, driving their overall success. It is this dedication and focus that led to the transformation of WeValue into a Venture Studio in 2015 and resulted in three successful exits, with one venture listed on the Nasdaq

BIT'23: SHAPING THE FUTURE OF FINANCE

WeValue's partnership with KT Events culminated in the much-anticipated BIT’23 — the Banking, Innovation and Technology forum held in Dubai. This landmark event served as a convergence point for luminaries, thought leaders, and industry disruptors in the banking and fintech sectors. The summit proved instrumental in unravelling the transformative potential inherent within financial services. BIT’23 emerged as a pivotal platform uniting banking and fintech executives, fostering collaborative efforts to navigate the digital revolution sweeping the financial landscape. Through insightful keynotes, riveting panel discussions, and invaluable reports by McKinsey, the summit delineated the evolving trends, challenges, and opportunities at the intersection of banking and technology. It served as a beacon, illuminating the path for industry professionals amid this transformative era.

BIT 2024 SERIES: CHARTING THE COURSE FOR BANKING AND FINTECHS

Building on the resounding success of BIT’23, WeValue and KT Events are gearing up for the BIT’24 series, slated to take place across Riyadh, Doha, and Dubai. These events are poised to continue the legacy of BIT, gathering global and local luminaries, industry experts, and disruptors to share insights, innovations, and best practices shaping the future of banking and fintech.

BIT’24 seeks to build on the momentum, promising an even more dynamic and engaging experience for delegates. The series aims to delve deeper into the evolving landscape of finance, exploring groundbreaking ideas, disruptive technologies, and strategies crucial for driving the next phase of financial innovation.

BITX: FOSTERING A COMMUNITY OF LOCAL LEADERS WITH GLOBAL AMBITIONS

Amidst this ever-evolving landscape of business, innovation, and technology, WeValue & KT Events is proud to launch BITx — an extension of the esteemed BIT’23 summit. BITx stands as a testament to our commitment to fostering a community where local insights meet global ambition. Envisioned as a platform for leaders in the Gulf countries BITx embodies the essence of "Local Leaders, Global Ambition." This initiative recognizes the Gulf region as a hub of diverse talents and forward-thinking leaders, bridging traditional values with global business acumen.

BITx aims to transcend borders, providing a stage for leaders to share their transformative experiences and insights. It seeks to cultivate an environment where ideas flourish, innovations thrive, and where the aspirations of local leaders resonate on a global scale.

MOVING AHEAD WITH INNOVATION

As WeValue and KT Events propel forward into the BIT 2024 series and launch BITx, they reaffirm their commitment to innovation, and collaboration, and showcase thought leadership within the financial services landscape and beyond. The convergence of global and regional expertise, the sharing of transformative ideas, and the cultivation of a vibrant community of visionaries are hallmarks of the BIT series and BITx. These initiatives are poised to shape the future of banking, innovation, and technology across the GCC and other business sectors, forging new paths toward a thriving and interconnected financial ecosystem.

"We are delighted with the quality of speakers, panelists and the content we were able to deliver at BIT'23 supported by multiple senior industry experts. A high level of knowledge & expert insights along with invaluable networking opportunities was the promise and we are thankful to all those who helped deliver the same. We now promise to expand this experience through a regional series in Riyadh, Doha and Dubai and launch a Business leadership series BITx across all sectors beyond financial services" said Bicky Carlra, President of WeValue.