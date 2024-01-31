VaporVM Helps Entreprises Reimagine Businesses for Digital Age

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 11:18 AM

VaporVM, a Dubai-based global technology company, is actively contributing to the digital transformation of businesses and industries in the Middle East and identify international market for expansion as a key avenue for growth, its top official says.

Aqeel Asim, Chief Executive Officer of VaporVM, said his company helps entreprises reimagine their businesses for the digital age and has geared itself to provide innovative and value-added solutions to its clients.

“We have a rich history of helping Fortune 500 companies to provide IT consulting services primarily focused on data analytics, DevOps, cybersecurity, application modernisation, and managed services. VaporVM offers enterprises, the maximum benefit of technologies such as analytics, cloud, IoT, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), and automation to further their business objectives and build highly scalable solutions, that offer tremendous business advantages,” Asim said during an interview

Excerpts from the interview:

New Challenges

Asim said enterprises are facing new challenges, for example a shift from CAPEX to OPEX model, where a tight cost control is required on the cloud consumption. Similarly, moving application to public cloud requires a holistic Cyber Security approach i.e. Remote Access, AppSec, Hardening etc.

“VaporVM has developed playbooks based on our many deployments across multiple public cloud platforms and business verticals. In addition to this, we developed multi-cloud culture within our teams where we have more than 100 cloud certified engineers around all major cloud platforms,” he said.

He was of the view that VaporVM’s biggest differentiator is that it was born in cloud, and it has no baggage from the legacy IT environments. “Our people, processes and tools are designed on cutting edge technologies. We are a ‘One Stop Shop’ for our customers to cater modern IT requirements and entablements.”

Digital Transformation

Asim said VaporVM is actively contributing to the digital transformation of businesses and industries in the Middle East.

“When I moved to UAE six years back with my family from New York, we found it way ahead of the rest of the world in terms of technology adaption. Right from the passport control when you land in Dubai to getting groceries and food delivered to your house was not very common in many major cities of the world. From that point onwards to now, things have tremendously changed. The spirit and ambition to embrace newer technologies within public and private sectors helped VaporVM grow exponentially,” he said.

“We grew from three people to 300 within few years. This all happened because of the visionary leadership of this country to create an environment, where embracing the newer ways of working and ease of doing business is encouraged and appreciated,” he said.

“We played our role in this massive growth by managing IT workloads on private and public clouds. Our key focus has been on the automation, cybersecurity, app modernisation and seamless integration of the systems using APIs. “During Covid period, we rapidly deployed our teams to support our customers and to enable remote working solutions, helped government agencies with setting up help desks, migrations of IT workloads to cloud platforms, etc,” he said.

In reply to a question about VaporVM’s philosophy and why it is different from a traditional IT system integrator, Asim said: “Great Question!! Prior to founding VaporVM, I worked in the industry for almost two decades. The common challenge I faced as an IT services buyer was that it was primarily driven by the mainstream IT vendors and the businesses had to be designed around the available solutions.”

“With the massive deployments and adaption of public clouds especially with multi-cloud environments a different mindset and new approach was needed. I founded the company where VaporVM is vendor agnostic, and our agenda is not to push a specific solution or platform,” he said. “We look at the business problem and design a solution which is best suited for that specific environment. I believe, ‘one size fit all’ kind of approach doesn’t fit well in to the current business models,” he added.

Emerging Technologies

Asim shares his perspectives on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT) and said VaporVM has leveraged these technologies to address challenges and create new business opportunities.

“Innovation, research and development (R&D) are the core element in VaporVM’s strategy. We have done many projects around IoT, including vehicle tracking systems, electric battery monitoring & management for industrial usage and some other IoT solutions,” he said.

“We are closely watching Gen AI-based use cases and in process of developing LLMs around predictive maintenance of IT systems. We have data coming from thousands of devices across the globe which is helping us to fine tune our home-grown tools to automate, predict and fix the issues before they cause major outages,” he said.

“I believe it’s a developing story and we expect legislation or public policies will be placed, especially when it comes to data fencing around the customer’s data. We have been careful in investing our R&D budgets and currently focusing on the low hanging fruits like chat bots and auto scripts to minimize the downtime caused by common issues,” he added.

Asim opines that technology plays an important role in promoting sustainability and environment protection and VaporVm is committed to use latest technologies to fulfil its commitments as far as sustainability and environment protection are concerned.

“At VaporVM, we recognise the profound impact technology can have on promoting sustainability and environmental responsibility. We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to create solutions that not only optimise business operations but also contribute to a greener and more sustainable future,” he said.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com