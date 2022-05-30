Tech-trendy Leap

realme fuels up the smartphone segment with a triple launch featuring 9 Pro+, 9 Pro and 9i

Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 10:52 AM Last updated: Mon 30 May 2022, 11:07 AM

realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, will launch three mobile devices in the UAE. realme 9 Pro and realme 9 Pro+ are the flagships in the mid-range series and the fastest smartphone series, which have touched 40 million shipments globally along with 9i.

One of the fastest smartphone product lines globally — the realme 9 Pro series is an all 5G product, which will support all 5G networks and benefit from being the first to adopt the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor.

The 9Pro+ comes with a flagship camera in the mid-range, while 9Pro is a powerful 5G phone powered by Antutu Score 403K processor, the highest in the price range. The model comes with a light shift design with dual colour changes under the sun and is also the first smartphone to be on the Paris Fashion runway.

With the 9 Pro series, realme is once again bringing new premium technology to the UAE market with its brand spirit of 'Dare to Leap'.

Splendid features

Extravagant camera: The 9 Pro+ is the first smartphone in the mid-range to feature the Sony IMX766 OIS Camera. The excellent Sony IMX766 image sensor, one of the sensors with outstanding performance on the flagship smartphone, has a super large 1/1.56" sensor size and large pixel area. Not only that, the OIS lens provides the users with extraordinary image quality.

Bass it up: The 9Pro+ also comes with a dual stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos and Ultra Smooth Display with a high refresh rate. realme 9 Pro+ adopts the best camera in the segment, equipped with ProLight Imaging Technology powered by Sony IMX766 and OIS and EIS dual stabilisation and AI Noise Cancellation 3.0 Technology. It offers the best image quality in the segment.

Keeping up with specifications: With the MediaTek® Dimensity™ 920 5G processor, realme 9 Pro+ also has the best performance in the segment, with a benchmark score of over 500,00. Its screen is made of super AMOLED material and supports a high refresh rate of 90Hz, providing brilliant colours and an incredibly smooth display, with an in-display fingerprint sensor that can detect heart rate.

The mobile is designed by realme Design Studio with three colour variants, bringing an inspiring colour-shifting design to the smartphone industry — Light Shift Design. What's more, with dual stereo with Dolby Atmos, X-axis motor tactile engine and 60W Super Dart Charge, realme 9 Pro+ delivers a flagship-level overall experience.

Most powerful — 9 Pro

Like the standard edition in the powerful realme 9 Pro Series, the 9 Pro is also a performance powerhouse in its segment. Equipped with Qualcomm® Snapdragon 695 5G processor, up to 13GB Dynamic RAM and a liquid cooling system, realme 9 Pro has a terrific performance. It also features the advanced Light Shift design and a powerful 64MP Triple Camera with exclusive Street Mode 2.0. And it also features a 3.5mm Hi-Res Certified Headphone Jack and the latest realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Debuting with Snapdragon 680 — 9i

realme 9i will be the world's first smartphone to have Snapdragon 680 6nm chip. The model is anticipated to bring young consumers a leap-forward performance experience again.

The Snapdragon 680 Processor adopts the advanced 6nm production process. It adopts an Octa-core CPU including four 2.4GHz Cortex-A73 and four 1.9GHz Cortex-A53, Adreno 610 GPU. The 6nm processor consumes 62 per cent less power and affords 46 per cent more performance than the 12nm processor.

Besides the latest SDM 680 6nm chip, realme 9i is also equipped with a leading charging and battery, bringing a leap-forward performance in the segment.

