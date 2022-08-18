HONOR 70: Best Vlogging Phone

Zac Li, General Manager, HONOR GCC

By Muhammad Ali Bandial Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 10:13 AM Last updated: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 10:15 AM

With a clear eye on the future and a finger on the pulse of the consumer, HONOR looks set to dominate the market with its future-forward products

Zac Li, General Manager at HONOR GCC, has been heading the market for the last four years. He started his journey with Huawei in 2012 and worked in the China and overseas market. As a leader, he has always adhered to a core point of being ‘consumer-centric’ The results have been clear for all to see as during his tenure, the brand has achieved vigorous development in the Middle East and Africa.

Below are excerpts of the interview:

Please elaborate on the features of HONOR 70 that make it stand out from the competition.

Setting a new standard for mobile vlogging and responding to the growing demand for shooting mobile video content, the HONOR 70 Series delivers a significant leap forward in imaging and video performance. The device is targeted towards the younger generation, who desires innovative technology and creative solutions when it comes to creating content.

Boasting specialised AI Portrait Intelligent Focusing technology, the HONOR 70 Series introduces the industry – first Solo Cut Vlog Mode feature, which allows users to spotlight a specific person in a group video. It also features an impressive Triple Main Camera, featuring a 54MP IMX800 Video Main Camera and Auto Focus Macro Camera. Being the world’s first mid-range smartphone to adopt the flagship 1/1.49-inch SONY IMX800 Sensor, it’s perfect for users who demand innovative technology to help support their creative ambitions.

As a brand, our mission is to empower people with technology that helps them to go beyond and we are committed to solving common consumer pain points. The new HONOR 70 Series offers our consumers a series of software and hardware enhancements and outstanding features, with the overall aim of creating a smarter, more connected world.

How was the growth of HONOR in the first half of the quarter? Can you share with us some of the key products launched and which ones did well?

HONOR has introduced a diverse range of products in the GCC market, including the revolutionary HONOR Magic 4 Pro and the mid-range HONOR X Series. The X8 series launch in the first month, led to the brand making it to the top three spot in the market in the Dh899-1000 price range. In the IoT segment, we introduced the new generation MagicBook X series in 14 and 15 inch and in smart wearables, we debuted the HONOR Watch GS3 and Ear buds Pro.

From January till July 2022, we have seen business growth of 477 per cent in the GCC market. We are confident that HONOR 70 will perform well in GCC market, thanks to its compelling features, which stand out amongst competitors and beat several industry benchmarks. By end of this year, we plan to achieve a 10 per cent market share. Recently, the IDC report 2022 for Q2 states that HONOR is number one in the Chinese market and it is with HONOR 70 that the brand aims to sustain high growth.

Which HONOR IoT products are in the pipeline and is there a plan to launch more laptop models and products for back-to-school?

This month, we launched the HONOR MagicBook X 14 and 15 D series, which come equipped with the new Intel® CoreTM Processor. At the launch event, HONOR 70 also introduced the latest and most awaited HONOR product — the HONOR Pad 8, a tablet targeted towards students and working professionals. HONOR Pad 8 comes with the biggest display and clear sound and will definitely be the best entertainment tablet of 2022.

What is key strategy for future expansion in the UAE market?

Our focus for the GCC market is to build an image of a global iconic tech brand, which provides all scenario products and not only just smartphones. HONOR is ready to bring a range of products including smartphones, PCs, wearables and audio products to users in the GCC in the upcoming months.

Currently, our products are available in more than 1,000 shops in the GCC market and we work closely with KDR channels and IR in this region, with KDR being given the maximum preference. We are also focused on building our recently launched ecommerce shop — HiHONOR.com, which will provide the customers with easy access to our products and services. In 2023, we will be opening the HONOR brand store to develop trust among consumers and provide them with the best services

What are you doing terms of service and quality management?

To enhance customer service in the UAE, we have two service and repair centres in association with partners. Furthermore, we will soon be launching one more repair centre in the region with Sharaf DG. Ensuring consumer convenience is our top priority, thus, HONOR with the service and repair store, offers a one-stop solution to fit all their needs. HONOR endeavours to establish a premium brand with quality and experience, by focusing on quality, innovation, and service as the key elements of their strategy. The company continues to push the boundaries of customer service, delivering a human-centric experience that surpasses customer expectations and empowers users to elevate their lives through technology. Focusing on customers who prefer online connect and service, HONOR Support helps them reach out to the service team virtually and get instant support.

To ensure the consistency in product quality, HONOR continues to invest resources in key customised components, models, and manufacture factories, and independently develops and uses automated equipment and procedures. This enables HONOR to achieve ‘smart manufacturing’, and high quality and consistency across its entire product line. HONOR strives to provide the best-in-class user experience for users all around the world.

What are HONOR's brand activities targeted towards the young audience?

HONOR Talents Global Design Awards, initiated in the year 2020, witnessed the highest number of participations from MEA. The Awards are committed to bringing together those at the forefront of youth art. It aims to mobilise the rich resources of the HONOR brand to support, empower and incubate more original forces. The project also continues to carry out a global dialogue between art and technology around art design, mobile design experience and new design expressions.

HONOR Talents is not only an international contest on art design, but will also always maintain the spirit of exploration. With an innovative design sense, it directly faces the spiritual needs of consumers and resonates with their core values. We aim to continue to bring better art design concepts to HONOR's technology products, and continue to seep into everyone's daily lives, so that consumers can experience the innovative beauty of the marriage between technology and art.