Indian Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh; 1 dead

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed around 10am local time on Wednesday near the Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh, army officials said. The incident occurred during a routine sortie.
The pilot lost his life in the incident.
Both pilots were evacuated to the nearest military hospital.
One pilot, identified as Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The second pilot is still under medical treatment.
The cause of the crash at this stage is not known, and officials are working to ascertain the details.
