India: Rohingya refugees in New Delhi to be given flats, security

As of early this year, over 18,000 members of the community lived in the country

Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 12:05 PM

Rohingya refugees from Myanmar in India's capital will be allotted apartments and provided with police protection, a government minister said on Wednesday.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge," Minister for Housing and Urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said on Twitter, outlining new provisions for Rohingya refugees in New Delhi.

"India respects & follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," Puri said.

India is not a signatory to the convention which spells out refugee rights and the obligations of countries to protect them.

Puri did not elaborate on what he said would be "round-the- clock" police protection but there have been isolated incidents of violence towards Rohingya in India.

As of early this year, around 1,100 Rohingya lived in Delhi and another 17,000 elsewhere in India, many of them working as manual labourers, hawkers and rickshaw pullers, according to estimates from Rohingya rights activist Ali Johar.

"We welcome the statement on respecting the UN refugee convention and the plan to resettle Rohingya with better housing and facilities," said Johar, 27, who came to India a decade ago and lives with his family in rented accommodation in Delhi.

