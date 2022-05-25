At least 9 killed as three blasts strike minibuses in Afghan city

Bombs were placed on vehicles in different districts of Mazar-i-Sharif

Twitter

By AFP Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 8:38 PM

Three bombs tore through minibuses in Afghanistan's northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine people, police said.

"The bombs were placed on three minibuses in different districts of the city," Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, adding that 15 other people were wounded.