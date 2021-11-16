Your paradise getaway is waiting

By MJ Agra Rixos Hotels UAE Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 10:35 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 10:44 AM

Welcome back to your royal retreat in white-sand and crystalline-water paradise, your holiday dream destination come true in Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island. Rixos Premium Saadiyat island is an All-Inclusive luxury resort that feels like a lost paradise, a secluded escape with the perfect blend of Turkish heritage and modern sophistication. It’s an inspiring, vibrant oasis along the Arabian Gulf in Abu Dhabi, an eclectic emirate packed with rich culture and heritage, striking architecture, and world-class attractions. This lively Arabian capital is the ideal sunshine getaway for a short break or longer vacation for families seeking limitless indulgence in dining, leisure, and entertainment. With restrictions lifted, Abu Dhabi is the ultimate destination to kickstart your wanderlust across the emirate’s cultural icons, like Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the Louvre, and fast and furious attractions like Ferrari World, all within a short distance from the resort. Set your eyes on Saadiyat Island, where the beach and waters attract a roll call of marine life, from endangered hawksbill turtles to humpback dolphins, early in the morning.

Situated on a breathtaking private stretch of naturally preserved beach, also a Unesco Heritage site, this five-star resort adds to the island’s appeal with 288 elegantly designed rooms and prestigious suites displaying traditional Arabesque design-meets - Mediterranean - inspired atmosphere. The new room types, perfect for the whole family, are something to look forward to, starting with a two-bedroom family room with a shared pool or a two-bedroom suite with lush garden views. For that added touch of luxury, there’s a spacious two-bedroom with private pool where guests can jump out of bed and directly into the pool. For the ultimate royal treatment, the Presidential Suite steals the show with a majestic two-bedroom adorned with chandeliers, marble floors, and elegantly decorated interiors resembling that of an oriental palace.

Better yet, take beachside luxury to diﬀerent heights in Club Privé by Rixos Saadiyat Island villas with luxurious stays in three-bedroom executive villas with pool access or four-bedroom superior villas with a private pool for that exclusive holiday experience. Hideaway in one of the 12 exclusive 2,500 square-foot to 3,500 square-foot seafront villas and enjoy breath-taking views of the Arabian Gulf, 24-hour butler service, and exclusive access to Club House restaurant.

Indulge your taste buds with a sampling of varied gourmet oﬀerings and brunches in Turquoise, the resort’s award-winning all-day dining restaurant. Our à la carte dining destinations are carefully curated to suit diverse palettes, from our Italian oﬀering L’Olivo, an Asian restaurant serving up world-renowned Japanese Teppanyaki Aja, and a casual dining concept, People’s. There’s even a picturesque rooftop bar for a sip of that signature sundowner while you take in the Arabian Gulf views at sunset. Fun is definitely on the centre stage at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, with exclusive sports club for fitness enthusiasts and Rixy Kids Club for junior guests. Whether you’re a regular or reluctant gym-goer, our team of elite instructors and an endless list of activities are there to inspire and ignite your sense of adventure. From our action-packed fitness classes in the wellness area, challenging pool activities, to a relaxing paddleboard session, there’s always something new to add to that bucket list. Most importantly, the little ones are a top priority, with a one-of-a-kind mini Water Park and our infamous Wave Pool, which is a destination in itself for families staying in the resort.

Lastly, Anjana Spa is the brand’s trademark, oﬀering a wide range of treatments combining Turkish, Moroccan and authentic far eastern rituals for that much-needed Ottoman relaxation.

Most importantly, safety is a top priority for in-house guests, with PCR tests free-of-charge in line with Abu Dhabi government regulations. For green-listed countries, it’s every 6th day and for non-green listed destinations, it’s every 4th and 8th day.