UAE President pardons 870 prisoners ahead of 50th National Day

Long weekend for residents as country celebrates its 50th birthday this year.
Year of the 50th
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 870 prisoners ahead of the UAE's 50th National Day.
The move comes as part of President Khalifa's keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.
The prisoners – sentenced for various crimes – will also have their debts and fines paid off.
