Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll crosses 25,000 as hopes of finding more survivors fade

With thousands left homeless in freezing temperatures as buildings, villages, and essential infrastructure crumbled to the ground, emergency response teams worldwide are coming together to lend a hand
The total number of people that were confirmed dead in Turkey and Syria rose to 25,000 on Saturday evening, as Turkey's president raised earthquake death toll.
Though rescuers in Turkey were able to pull more people from the rubble early on Saturday — five days after the country's most devastating earthquake since 1939 — but hopes were fading that many more survivors would be found.
In Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre in southeastern Turkey, there were fewer visible rescue operations amid the smashed concrete mounds of fallen houses and apartment blocks, while ever more trucks rumbled through the streets shipping out debris.
