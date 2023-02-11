Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll crosses 25,000 as hopes of finding more survivors fade

In some areas, there were fewer visible rescue operations amid the smashed concrete mounds of fallen houses and apartment blocks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to the press on Saturday as he visits the hard-hit southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir. — AFP

The total number of people that were confirmed dead in Turkey and Syria rose to 25,000 on Saturday evening, as Turkey's president raised earthquake death toll.

Though rescuers in Turkey were able to pull more people from the rubble early on Saturday — five days after the country's most devastating earthquake since 1939 — but hopes were fading that many more survivors would be found.

In Kahramanmaras, close to the quake's epicentre in southeastern Turkey, there were fewer visible rescue operations amid the smashed concrete mounds of fallen houses and apartment blocks, while ever more trucks rumbled through the streets shipping out debris.

