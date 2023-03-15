Look: Royal Mint launches gold bar depicting the Kaaba ahead of Ramadan

The Sharia compliant 20g minted bullion would be a perfect gift during Eid Al Fitr

By Web Desk Published: Wed 15 Mar 2023, 1:59 PM

The UK's Royal Mint has launched a 20g minted Kaaba gold bar ahead of one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan and provides Muslims around the world with the opportunity to gift the gold bullion during Eid Al Fitr.

Created in consultation with the Muslim Council of Wales, and exclusively designed by Emma Noble, the 20g minted Kaaba gold bar is released ahead of Ramadan which is likely to begin on March 23. The price of the Kaaba 20g gold bar (999.9 Fine Gold) strats from £1,112.58.

The Sharia-compliant gold and silver bullion is now available on The Royal Mint’s website, which gives customers the opportunity of buying, storing and selling bullion coins and bars 24 hours a day, all year round.

“This Kaaba gold bar, contained within beautiful Islamic-themed protective packaging, makes a special gift, allowing our customers to give the precious gift of gold during Eid al-Fitr, or as a secure investment with its 999.9g of fine gold containment," said Andrew Dickey, Director of Precious Metals at the Royal Mint.

Abdul-Azim Ahmed from The Muslim Council of Wales, who collaborated with The Royal Mint on the product launch, said: “It’s been wonderful to work with The Royal Mint to introduce this special gold bullion bar depicting the Kaaba. Covered by the kiswah, a black cloth with gold decoration, the building’s outline is unmistakable, and it has now been minted in gold, the precious metal prized for millennia.

“The design will undoubtedly be popular with the Muslim community and exemplifies the craftsmanship of the Royal Mint. It’s been a fascinating process and I hope people across the world will enjoy this bar.

"The Royal Mint is one of Britain's oldest institutions, and this historic gold bullion depicting the Kaaba is an acknowledgement and celebration of Britain's growing and longstanding Muslim community. The design will be immediately recognisable by Muslims globally, and it was an honour for the Muslim Council of Wales to collaborate with the Royal Mint in creating the design.”

To mark the launch of the Kaaba gold bar, in February the Royal Mint attended three events held by Islamic Relief – in London, Manchester and Glasgow – to raise funds to support those directly impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, donating a Kaaba gold bar at each event for auction. The auctions raised more than £9,000 in additional donations for the relief fund.

Speaking about The Royal Mint supporting its fundraising, Tufail Hussain, Director at Islamic Relief, said: “We’re honoured to be partnered with the historic Royal Mint and so pleased to be able to hold these events across the country. These Kaaba gold bars, donated by The Royal Mint will help us to raise significant funds for the Türkiye and Syria appeal.”

Andrew Dickey added, “Ramadan is a time of giving, so we’re proud to have supported Islamic Relief, a leading Muslim charity, through the donation of Kaaba gold bars at three UK events, raising upwards of £9,000.”

