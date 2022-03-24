LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead, says NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says almost 100,000 people are still trapped in the ruins of Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says almost 100,000 people are still trapped in the ruins of Mariupol, after more than 7,000 escaped on Tuesday.

Human Rights Watch describes the southern port city as a “freezing hellscape riddled with dead bodies and destroyed buildings”.

As US President Joe Biden heads to Europe, warning of a “real threat” Russia may use chemical weapons, a top US official says new sanctions are coming against Russian “political figures” and wealthy elites close to President Vladimir Putin.

Russia hits out at “absurd” US accusations calling on companies to better protect themselves from possible Russian cyberattacks.

Ukrainian forces have managed to reclaim some ground against invading Russian forces in some areas in recent days, according to the Pentagon.

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 14:

7.45am: Russian journalist killed in Ukraine shelling

As Ukraine continues to face heavy bombardments, Russian journalist Oksana Baulina working for the independent news site The Insider was killed in a shelling incident in Ukraine, the media outlet said in a statement on Wednesday.

7.11am: Putin going to G20 ‘a step too far’, says Australia PM

I am not shocked by their barbarity. I am not shocked by their arrogance in what they are seeking to impose on Ukraine. And that’s why Australia has been one of the strongest in taking action in relation to Russia.

Allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to sit with other world leaders at this year’s G20 summit would be “a step too far”, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday.

Putin has already been invited to the G20 heads of state summit in November by this year’s host Jakarta, and he intends to be there, Russia’s ambassador to Indonesia said this week.

But Morrison objected, citing Russia’s war in neighbouring Ukraine.

6.46am: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine, says NATO

NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country’s defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

By way of comparison, Russia lost about 15,000 troops over 10 years in Afghanistan.

