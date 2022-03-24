Japan considers doubling humanitarian aid, loans to Ukraine

Tokyo is considering extending additional humanitarian aid of $100 million amid the Russian assault on the country

By Reuters Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 8:53 AM

The Japanese government is considering extending additional humanitarian aid of $100 million to Ukraine and neighbouring countries, on top of the $100 million in assistance Japan has already announced, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.

The government is also looking into doubling emergency loans to Ukraine to $200 million and dispatching Self-Defence Force medical officers to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland and other neighbouring nations, NHK said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he plans to unveil Japan’s new support measures for Ukraine at a G7 summit meeting scheduled to take place in Brussels on Thursday.

