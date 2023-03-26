'Disqualified MP': Rahul Gandhi updates Twitter bio

The opposition party leader was disqualified after he was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday updated his Twitter account bio to 'Dis'Qualified MP' after he was disqualified as a Member of Parliament following the Surat court order convicting him in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark.
According to sources, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday will hold a day-long 'Sankalp Padyatra' near Raj Ghat as a protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP.
Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.
The decision came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said, "How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname," at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka. The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.
After being convicted in the defamation case and subsequently disqualified from Lok Sabha, Gandhi hit back at the BJP. While addressing a press conference, Gandhi said that he is not scared of going to prison and his disqualification from Parliament was aimed at distracting people from the Adani issue.
"Moot question remains who invested Rs20,000 crore in Adani shell firms? I will keep asking the question," he said.
The former MP alleged that the BJP-led central government is allegedly protecting businessman Gautam Adani, who has been accused of stock manipulation.
"Why is the BJP-led centre is allegedly protecting the businessman Gautam Adani? Kyuki aap hi Adani ho," he alleged.
Attacking PM Modi, he said, "Prime Minister was scared of the next speech that was going to come on Adani. I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification".
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur stated that the central government and Lok Sabha have no role to play in his disqualification and that Rahul Gandhi "is a case of political immaturity".
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed Rahul Gandhi saying his utterances on Modi's surname "were abusive, not critical and that the BJP is going launch a stir against his insult to OBCs."
ALSO READ:
The opposition party leader was disqualified after he was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case
The country is still grappling with the aftermath of the twin quakes in February that left nearly 50,000 dead
Aircraft makes safe landing and takes off for destination with fresh crew
Last week, the highly popular singer became the first woman to hit 400 million followers on Instagram in the history of the platform
As many as 12,000 banking staff could become unemployed as unions demand rescue package
600 young activists in a group called Aurora demand that the country needs to cut emissions by at least 6.5-9.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year
Over 50,000 lives were claimed in a series of devastating quakes last month
Law enforcement officials in New York make preparations for possible unrest in the event of an indictment