India's Rahul Gandhi says his expulsion from parliament 'politically motivated'

He said it was retribution for his demanding a probe into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with controversial tycoon Gautam Adani

By AFP Published: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 12:21 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Mar 2023, 12:30 PM

Top Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi said Saturday his disqualification from parliament was retribution for his demanding a probe into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relationship with controversial tycoon Gautam Adani.

"Please understand why I have been disqualified," he told reporters. "I have been disqualified because the prime minister... is scared of the next speech that is going to come on Adani."

Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lower House earlier on Friday, a day after his conviction by the Surat court in a defamation case for a remark using the 'Modi surname' at a rally in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

