India's Rahul Gandhi disqualified as lawmaker: Parliament

AFP file

By AFP Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 1:08 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 1:20 PM

Top Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from parliament as a result of his conviction for defamation, a notice from the national parliament said Friday.

"Rahul Gandhi... stands disqualified from the member of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction," the notice said.

