India: Rahul Gandhi sentenced to two years in jail in 2019 'Modi surname' case

The Congress MP was present in court when the judge delivered the verdict

By Agencies Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 10:35 AM Last updated: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 10:36 AM

The Surat District Court in Gujarat has announced its verdict to hold Congress MP Rahul Gandhi guilty in the 2019 criminal defamation case over his alleged 'Modi surname' remark.

Gandhi, who was present in court when the judge delivered the verdict, has been convicted for comments he made 4 years ago about India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname during an election rally.