Stepping towards success

Pampers has unveiled an impactful new campaign titled 'Behind Every Hero' with the help of national heroes in the UAE. The campaign hinges on the idea that every baby is a hero in the eyes of their parent since the day they are born and as they learn to overcome everyday challenges through play, their effort and determination helps them reach their full potential in the future.

'Behind Every Hero' celebrates the future potential of every baby, reached through embracing new experiences and capturing the essence of exploration at a young age. The renowned diaper brand Pampers supports little heroes' journeys from their early years, joining their parents' celebration of childhood moments long before their adulthood.

Karim El Fiqi, vice president of Pampers Middle East at Procter & Gamble, says: "At Pampers, we believe a child's earliest days are the most essential toward shaping a successful future. Our new campaign celebrates parents' unwavering faith in their children, which makes an extraordinary difference in the lives of little ones, motivating them to explore and giving them the brightest beginning. It has been incredibly heartening to work with the Gulf region's national heroes and their pursuit of success is an inspiration for all."

Featuring a handful of inspiring Gulf region heroes, the 'Behind Every Hero' film speaks to a new generation of parents helping their babies build their own success stories. The first film stars athlete Zahra Lari, the UAE's first female professional figure skater, and the first figure skater to compete in a hijab. Relentless support from her family has motivated her to achieve her dream to compete internationally.

The second film focuses on author Dana Al Baloushi, who at 12, is the UAE's youngest published author. She is the youngest Emirati to train at the US-based National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The wunderkind is involved in programmes in the fields of aeronautics and space administration, and holds numerous certificates from NASA.

The film also stars UAE coach Houriya Al Taheri, who has played a significant role in raising the profile of women's football in the Gulf region. She was the first female licensed coach in the GCC and is currently the head coach of the Women's National Football Team.

The brand's philosophy recognises the unique and joyful ways each baby delights in their own experiences. Rather than embracing milestones, it celebrates the wonder of every small heartfelt memory made between parent and baby. Embodying the values of optimism and success, 'Behind Every Hero' crafts a new, out-of-the-box vision of parenthood in a baby's journey.

The campaign has been unveiled on all platforms, including digital, social, and broadcast channels.

To learn more about Pampers, visit www.pampers.ae