Inter Miami signs Sergio Busquets, set to shine alongside Messi in MLS

MLS side signs Busquets, reuniting him with Messi. Busquets, a key player in Barcelona's success, joins the Major League Soccer club. Inter Miami plans more signings, potentially including Jordi Alba

by

Ehaab Qadeer

Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 6:12 PM

Ehaab Qadeer

