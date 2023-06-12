UAE

Manchester City's Historic Triumph: Champions League Glory at Last

Manchester City finally secured the coveted Champions League title. After an intense battle against Inter Milan in the final, City emerges victorious with a memorable goal from Rodri in the 68th minute

Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 12:33 PM

