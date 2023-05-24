UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Secrets of Michelin inspectors unveiled: Judging excellence in Dubai

Dubai now boasts an impressive tally of 14 Michelin-starred restaurants

by

Ehaab Qadeer

Published: Wed 24 May 2023, 5:01 PM

Last updated: Wed 24 May 2023, 5:34 PM

ALSO READ:

Ehaab Qadeer

Latest Videos

  • Category

  • Sort By

Exotic Cars marks 20 years with new showroom

uae

Exotic Cars marks 20 years with new showroom

Zahid Yahya, owner of Exotic Cars in Dubai, celebrated 20 years of operations with the inauguration of the company's new flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road. The showroom features the world's costliest car, the Pagani, priced at Dh40 million.

uae