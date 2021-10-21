With VIVA, experience quality at affordable pricing
UAE's first discounter supermarket announces opening of new branch at Times Square Center
VIVA, which literally means ‘long live’, is the pioneering UAE food discounter brand that operates on a discount model in the region. In choosing its products, VIVA handpicks only those products that are preferred by their experienced buyers. These products are then offered under exclusive VIVA brands, ensuring that they meet or exceed national brands in terms of quality, taste and price. Some of the brands found exclusively at VIVA Supermarket include Giovanni, Ego, Oro, Milba, to name a few.
The brand has become synonymous for providing the highest quality products to its customers at the lowest price. Since establishing its first branch at the Grand Avenue Mall in 2018, VIVA has been offering healthier and more affordable choices to various communities within the UAE.
In continuing its commitment to serve as a neighbourhood store in localities with a dense residential footprint. VIVA has been continuously looking to expand and give more people access to its products which also include a variety of non-food products to cater to the larger section of consumers.
As a sign of growing popular demand, VIVA is rapidly spreading across the UAE. The latest branch of the brand is opening at the Times Square Center on October 22, 2021. The new branch will be a one-stop-shop for all essentials and groceries at the cheapest prices available for the residents and also can be easily accessed by a variety of neighbouring communities. The aim is to provide high quality goods to shop at discounted rates, stocked at their branch in Times Square Center, with its central and accessible location.
"VIVA means living. At VIVA, we believe in delivering exceptional value for money through the simple principle of always Fresher, Cheaper, Better. Customers will experience a different way of shopping where the highest quality at the cheapest prices is found in a compact format to save money and time," said Georg Fischer, chief executive officer of VIVA.
The opening event features many exciting activities that will cater to the interests of everyone, including
- Brand activation
- Spin the wheel activities featuring exciting prizes
- Fun games and giveaways for kids
- Photo opportunity with the chance to post and win gift vouchers
For more information please visit : https://www.myviva.com/