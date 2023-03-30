Partner Content By KT Engage
With super intelligent factory officially put into production, EXEED opens a new chapter of 'Intelligent Manufacturing'
Recently, the Super Intelligent Factory of EXEED was officially put into production, which marks the beginning of a new chapter of EXEED brand 2.0, and also represents that EXEED will accelerate the digital transformation and facilitate the brand to achieve the strategic goals for high-end and new energy production.
The Super Intelligent Factory of EXEED is a newly designed and built production base in accordance with the standards of international-level intelligent factory and pace-setting beacon factory. Based on the advanced concept of digital intelligence, green and environmental protection, high efficiency and production quality management system that is comparable to that of luxury brands, the factory is an industrial 4.0 model factory that is on par with the level of world-leading intelligent manufacturing.
It is widely known that customers are no longer expecting cookie-cutter automotive products, instead they have increasingly individualised needs. The Super Intelligent Factory of EXEED is able to make adaptive adjustments and capable of comprehensively meeting users' needs throughout the chain and dimensions from the design end to the manufacturing end. In the future, the Super Intelligent Factory of EXEED can achieve the process from intelligent recommendation, customised order placement to flexible assembly and direct connection to user delivery, thus creating a new era of new production mode of mass and personalised customisation.
Covering a total floor area of 260,000 square metres, the Super Intelligent Factory of EXEED features four major processes of stamping, welding, painting and general assembly, as well as facilities such as the R&D centre, testing and inspection facilities, and test track, which will provide production and R&D of vehicles and components for the EXEED M3X Platform series, as well as realising the mixed model production of conventional motor vehicles and NEVs at the same time, with a new vehicle rolling off the production line every 1.5 minutes on average.
The stamping workshop of the Super Intelligent Factory of EXEED boasts the fastest in-depth interactive customisation in the world, with 6600T automatic high-speed synchronous production line and digital management platform, with the automation rate reaching 100 per cent; the welding workshop is equipped with the most advanced AI quality control system in the world as well as 350 AI robots in the production line, which can realise intelligent linkage and high-density flexible general assembly, so as to quickly switch to the production of different models; the painting workshop possesses the world's leading 'zero carbon' intelligent manufacturing and ultimate energy-saving and environmental protection technology, with fully automated operation of key processes and the adoption of energy-saving and environmental compact water-based paint process, which is expected to reduce the gas demand by 22 per cent. The general assembly workshop enjoys the world's leading intelligent and high precision technology, with the advantages of short process, modularity and intelligence, etc., and the robot for on-line appearance clearance surface difference inspection achieves an accuracy of 0.02mm.
In addition, the Super Intelligent Factory of EXEED is also a green factory that fully responds to the 'Dual Carbon' strategy to minimise the 'carbon footprint' of the whole life cycle. In particular, the adoption of reclaimed water and rainwater re-use technology ensures the full recycling of water resources, which can save 180,000 tons of water per year. The adoption of large-area high-density photovoltaic panel for self-power generation and the residual power to the grid, forms a smart micro-grid combined with energy storage, which generates an annual average of 14 million kWh and reduces carbon emissions by 110,000 tons; and the adoption of the world-leading painting process and the full application of waste heat utilisation and condensate recovery technology, ensures an annual reduction of 852,000 cubic metres of gas, which can satisfy the most demanding environmental protection requirements in the world, including Europe.
The Super Intelligent Factory of EXEED not only has the characteristics of global leading high intelligence, high quality, high efficiency, energy saving and environmental protection, but also introduces the HiGOPlot Industrial Internet Platform, jointly built by EXEED and COSMOPlat, establishing a new production mode of mass personalisation, which is a successful practice of EXEED to explore the industrial Internet to empower the construction of intelligent factories.
Under new circumstances, the auto industry is undergoing changes never seen in a century, and EXEED is deeply promoting the level of automation, intelligence, network connectivity and digitalisation of process equipment. While the brand competitiveness of EXEED is significantly enhanced with faster speed and higher quality, the Super Intelligent Factory also starts a new chapter of intelligent manufacturing successfully.
The first strategic model in the Super Intelligent Factory of EXEED, the RX, has also been put into production recently. In the future, the Super Intelligent Factory of EXEED will also produce more high-end products under the new EXEED architecture, bringing the charm of intelligent manufacturing to global users.