Western Union Digital offers best online exchange rate for money transfers into bank accounts in India
Western Union is offering its best online exchange rate on its digital channels for customers in the UAE who send money into bank accounts in India.
In 2020, World Bank data showed that the UAE was the second largest country for outbound remittances in the world, sending over $43billion.
Western Union digital services are available through WU.com or the Western Union branded digital (mobile) app (available on both iOS and Android). Customers can send money to billions of bank accounts, wallets, and cards in over 130 countries and territories. They also have the choice to send money for payout in cash in over 200 countries in territories. Transactions can be paid for by debit cards, credit cards or bank transfers.
In addition to the convenience and reliability of sending money any time, the website and app (available for iOS and Android users) displays current exchange rates and fees, tracks money transfers, lists recent as well as pending transactions, and lists payout options available in the receiver's country. The digital platforms also provide round-the-clock customer service.
Western Union digital services in the UAE are offered in association with Al Fardan Exchange. For more information, customers can visit WU.com, call 800 SENDWU (800 736 398) or send an email to wu.support@alfardanexchange.com.