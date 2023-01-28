UAE weather: Temperatures dip, chance of rain today

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 6:28 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will be cloudy over over some coastal, Northern and Eastern areas with a chance of rainfall during the day. Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh to strong at times with clouds.

Temperatures could be as high as 24ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and 14ºC in Dubai and 2ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of mist formation. Levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Oman sea.

