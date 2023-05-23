UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, temperatures to remain high

Company has followed a policy of sharing 50 per cent of its profits with employees from its inception in 1998
After a spell of moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms in some parts of the country, UAE residents will witness a fair to partly cloudy and, at times, hazy day on Tuesday (May 23).
UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a chance of some convective clouds and a probability of rainfall over some eastern and southern areas.
Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime to cause blowing dust and sand. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
In Abu Dhabi, the temperature is expected to hover around 41ºC, while in Dubai, it will reach 37ºC. The humidity levels in both cities will range from 20% to 65%.
Although, rains splashed several parts of the country, NCM officials speaking to Khaleej Times said there will be no drop in temperatures. On Wednesday, there are chances of rains in various emirates that include Dubai and Abu Dhabi but then again chances are slim.
