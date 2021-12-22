Watch: Zinedine Zidane, UAE footballer volley football through Dubai Frame

The amazing video features Nouf Al Anzi, a player from the national women's team

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 10:08 PM

In an incredible new video, footballer Zinedine Zidane is seen playing a round of foot volley through the Dubai Frame.

The video shows the legendary French midfielder volleying a football with UAE national women's team player Nouf Al Anzi.

