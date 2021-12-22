Watch: Zinedine Zidane, UAE footballer volley football through Dubai Frame

Late entrepreneur recalled how worked in a showroom made of mud when he came to the emirate in 1966
UAE1 day ago
In an incredible new video, footballer Zinedine Zidane is seen playing a round of foot volley through the Dubai Frame.
The video shows the legendary French midfielder volleying a football with UAE national women's team player Nouf Al Anzi.
ALSO READ:
Late entrepreneur recalled how worked in a showroom made of mud when he came to the emirate in 1966
UAE1 day ago
New design has been implemented for learner's vehicles
UAE1 day ago
Next milestone is the launch in orbit of the satellite from the ISS in Q1 2022
UAE1 day ago
The 46-year-old man had suffered a leg injury during the trip
UAE1 day ago
Leaving behind their successful careers in Paris, they started from scratch in a new city. Now, they are building a home of hope
UAE1 day ago
Next milestone is the launch in orbit of the satellite from the ISS in Q1 2022.
UAE1 day ago
Dr Haji, 78, died in Calicut following health complications
UAE1 day ago
22nd session of the Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisions
UAE1 day ago