#DubaiDestinations: New initiative to help people discover Emirate's hidden gems

Campaign offers an array of experiences for people of different tastes and age groups

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 6:52 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Dec 2021, 6:56 PM

A new initiative will highlight the exceptional experiences, events and activities offered by Dubai.

#DubaiDestinations invites people to discover the emirate through its many experiences ranging across adventure, entertainment, food, art, culture, sports and fitness, and more.

The campaign will offer an array of experiences for people of different tastes and age groups at the emirate’s beaches and waterfronts, public parks and entertainment venues, in addition to natural attractions in Al Marmoom area and the Hatta region.

The initiative comes at a time when Dubai is being hailed as one of the world’s safest and most open destinations.

The Dubai Media Council said it is bringing together government entities, industry stakeholders and the creative media community for the drive.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “We are launching the initiative to enhance the profile of Dubai’s unique destination offerings by engaging with both the local community, and regional and global audiences.

“This unique campaign leverages the strength of diverse media platforms to highlight the vibrant culture, sights, activities, shows, events and festivities that make Dubai one of the world’s most distinctive destinations.

“The #DubaiDestinations initiative is a tribute to Dubai’s culture of hospitality and its open and inclusive outlook. With a wealth of creative content from diverse sources, this initiative will open many windows into Dubai’s uniqueness as a destination.”

In addition to government departments, the initiative will bring together some of the Eemirate’s most accomplished creatives including influencers, photographers, digital media content creators, animators and videographers to “create compelling new content about destination experiences across traditional and new media”.

The initiative, explained

The Dubai Media Council will bring together stakeholders to develop a #DubaiDestinations calendar featuring exciting engagements for citizens, residents and visitors with an initial focus on outdoor activities. The campaign will also feature guides designed to help people explore Dubai’s top-rated experiences, campsites, outdoor activities and homegrown restaurants.

Mona Al Marri, Vice-Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), said: “The #DubaiDestinations campaign is a collaborative creative media initiative led by the Dubai Media Council that brings together a range of stakeholders to create inspiring content that highlights Dubai’s unique character and identity as well as its emergence as the world’s best place to live and visit. A celebration of all that the city has to offer, the innovative campaign aims to introduce both domestic and global audiences to new experiences and encourage them to discover hidden gems, enjoy exciting activities, and share unforgettable moments in Dubai.”

Outdoor activities

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM), said that in the initial phase, the initiative will focus on outdoor recreational and adventure opportunities.

“The calendar aims to inspire people to soak in Dubai’s enchanting urban vibe, attend open-air events and renew their connection with nature.”

Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, said the civic body manages picturesque public beaches across the Emirate’s coastline and more than 460km of biking trails. It also maintains pristine lush public parks, “considered to be among the best in the world”.

The total number of parks and playgrounds built by Dubai Municipality now stands at 191, spread across a total of 8 million-sqm.

Expo 2020

The mega event has played a major role in raising Dubai’s profile as a global destination. Apart from offering immersive journeys created by the pavilions of 192 countries, Expo 2020 features a range of events, including entertainment shows, musical recitals, film screenings, concerts, ballet performances, live theatre, operas, parades, festivals and national day celebrations of various countries.