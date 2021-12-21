Salt Bae's reunion video with mother draws wrath of social media users

Some netizens were critical of the fact that the famous chef was dressed in an expensive suit unlike his mother who was plainly dressed

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 8:23 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Dec 2021, 8:41 PM

Turkish-born Nusret Gökçe, 38, better known as Salt Bae, recently posted a video of a reunion with his mother, on his Instagram account. Unfortunately, it has drawn the ire of a large portion of the Instagram community.

The video quickly garnered more than 6 million views in two days. "Cennet [Turkish: paradise]. I saw my mother after two years (sic)", was how he captioned the video.

The millionaire chef and restaurateur of the steakhouse chain Nusr-Et, which has branches in the UAE, met his mother after two years on account of his constant travelling around the world. He can be seen repeatedly embracing her, and sharing light moments with her.

While some appreciated the affection he demonstrated, others were critical of the fact that he was dressed in an expensive suit, and sported his signature shades, unlike his mother, who was quite plainly dressed, and seemed to live in a modest house.

The shades were an especially sore point for several users who seemed to consider it disrespectful that he did not take them off when sitting with her.

The chef is most famously associated with his trademark seasoning moves. This latest controversy seems to have left his fans 'salty', not just his food.