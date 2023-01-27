Vows for Eternity
Explore the luxury of matchmaking with a premium, personalised search
We all hope to walk down the aisle of life with someone by our side, and yet, we often do not know how to make it happen. This leap of faith to find a partner can bring us a lifetime of love and companionship. Leading this purposeful thought process in the matrimonial search industry is a bespoke, global matrimonial service - Vows For Eternity, led by the matchmaker and Founder CEO Anuradha Gupta. Headquartered in New York, the firm has an established presence in London, Toronto, Delhi, and Mumbai, with a coveted network of progressive and affluent members who are ready to share their lives with 'The One'. The brand is currently expanding its operations and client base in the Middle East, UK, Canada, and Hong Kong.
In a conversation with Khaleej Times, Anuradha talked about what defines a premium matrimonial search that prides itself on its purely offline, holistic outlook when finding you the right person.
Can the expertise of a professional matchmaker lead you to an authentic match?
At Vows For Eternity, we undertake a significant vetting process, connecting members who are aligned on things that truly matter in a lifelong partnership. After in-depth, transparent discussions with the members and their families, we share only shortlisted profiles based on our members' key criteria. In a global world, a lot of people can do with a little help. Our role is to introduce like-minded individuals to each other through a carefully curated network so they can meet the best matches. A matchmaker's personal touch, as a neutral confidante, can guide what may feel like a very inorganic process to many, when meeting a potential partner.
Tell us about your members and what leads them to a service like yours.
Our global member pool consists of entrepreneurs, celebrities, industrialists, highly successful professionals, and those from well-established business families in a diverse age bracket of 22-65 years. These individuals are cosmopolitan, well-educated, and well-travelled Indians and NRIs hailing from the most reputed universities and organisations across the world. Our endeavour is to help them in this extraordinary journey by introducing them to potential partners who complement not just their life and style, but also align with their expectations. A stringent eligibility criterion ensures membership only to those looking to settle down earnestly. Consequently, our members gravitate towards this extremely confidential and transparent approach.
Would you call yourself a traditional matchmaker?
Marriage is a traditional institution and to that end I am traditional. Putting that out of the way, I am a firm believer in sharing a comfort level with the person one marries and not marrying a stranger, at VFE we arrange introductions, not marriages. It takes a couple 10-18 months on an average to decide whether they wish to be together for the long haul, and as a team, we actively encourage members to take enough time before arriving at a decision. Often, we bridge the gap between parents with a more traditional mindset and children who believe things should be done differently. There's a lot of merit in looking for similarities but I always recommend members celebrate the differences that each brings to the other's life.
Tell us more about your signature service and its tailor-made process.
In the Private Club, I match couples with personal involvement and handhold our members through their search, crafted entirely around our members' criteria. Designed exclusively for celebrities, industrialists, and those from well-established business households, the search tends to be gradual, at the heart of which are two individuals who are compatible and complement each other's. My 'East meets West' lifestyle lends to families the intuitiveness, relatability and expertise their personal journey requires.
With over a decade's expertise and a commitment to deliver the finest matchmaking experience to their members, Vows For Eternity has been successfully connecting life partners on the basis of shared mindsets, values, and personalities. Embark on your journey to find an everlasting companionship here.
For More Information:
Call: +91 99678 61267
Office: +91 22 6864 3999
Email: contactus@vowsforeternity.com
Website: https://www.vowsforeternity.com/
New York | London | Delhi | Mumbai