Voice messages, video calls: Sheikh Hamdan announces new app for communication between government leaders

A new app launched in Dubai on Sunday facilitates instant, reliable and effective communication between government leaders and decision makers. Announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Hub Nub app provides a wide range of services, including instant messaging, voice messages, and video and audio calls. It also enables the sharing of photos, documents, websites, and other content.

Developed by Digital Dubai, the app serves as a platform for real-time strategic communication between government leaders across all sectors that will help boost decision-making. The new platform addresses the need to make instant decisions to boost the quality of governance.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the government is working to develop groundbreaking digital tools. “To reinforce Dubai’s position as a world-leading government, we need to ensure quick, impactful and real-time decision making. We are committed to providing all the support the government sector needs to deliver quality services that exceed international benchmarks and develop advanced new models for raising government efficiency and the happiness of the community.”

He highlighted the importance of proactively generating innovative ideas to improve government operations.

“We seek to consolidate Dubai’s status as the world’s best city to live, work and visit. To achieve our ambitious goals, we need to constantly develop robust creative solutions to challenges that may seem impossible to solve. Dubai continues to invest heavily in expanding its technological capabilities. We are confident that the city will maintain its position as a leader in technological adoption and innovation. The capabilities of our nation’s talent encourage us to raise the bar for quality and efficiency and expand the horizons of excellence in our efforts to improve people’s lives,” he added.

Services 24/7

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, director-general of Digital Dubai, said the Emirate has made significant strides in digitising government procedures and ensuring services are available when people need them.

“This would not have been possible without ensuring government communication meets global benchmarks. The launch of the Hub Nub app provides a new advanced platform that enables instant interaction between government leaders to coordinate efforts, exchange ideas and make appropriate decisions. The app serves government decision-makers who need to communicate instantly with various parties to gather sufficient data and make a decision.”

The app provides a platform for government leaders to rapidly coordinate among themselves in a secure, integrated, and highly reliable digital environment. Available around the clock, the platform facilitates the rapid deliberations and immediate exchange of documents and notes necessary to make the best the possible decision quickly and effectively.

The platform supports the daily, instantaneous communication between senior government officials required to facilitate planning, development and innovation processes.

