Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces new govt platform that lets residents file complaints in less than 2 mins

The aim is to improve customer engagement and elevate government excellence, he added

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 6:11 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 6:40 PM

A new platform launched on Tuesday will connect Dubai government and its customers. Called ‘04’, the platform showcases 40 government entities, announced Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

“In Dubai, we are building a model for future governments. The customer is not just a beneficiary of government services, but rather a strategic partner in designing, implementing and evaluating them,” tweeted Sheikh Hamdan.

The platform’s website offers three options:

Suggest

Users can post a new idea to develop or improve any government service and/or transaction related to the service.

Complain

You can use this option if you were “dissatisfied with any procedure or transaction while processing a government service or any services provided by any entity using the portal”.

Comment

You can share your opinion, “whether negative or positive” regarding any service or transaction.

Sheikh Hamdan shared a graphic explaining what the 04 platform does:

