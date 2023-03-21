Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan announces new govt platform that lets residents file complaints in less than 2 mins

Through the initiative, the civic body aimed to boost customers’ trust and confidence in local agricultural products
A new platform launched on Tuesday will connect Dubai government and its customers. Called ‘04’, the platform showcases 40 government entities, announced Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
The aim is to improve customer engagement and elevate government excellence, he added.
“In Dubai, we are building a model for future governments. The customer is not just a beneficiary of government services, but rather a strategic partner in designing, implementing and evaluating them,” tweeted Sheikh Hamdan.
The platform’s website offers three options:
Suggest
Users can post a new idea to develop or improve any government service and/or transaction related to the service.
Complain
You can use this option if you were “dissatisfied with any procedure or transaction while processing a government service or any services provided by any entity using the portal”.
Comment
You can share your opinion, “whether negative or positive” regarding any service or transaction.
Sheikh Hamdan shared a graphic explaining what the 04 platform does:
