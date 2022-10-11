Visa Guy to lead you to your destination
When Covid-19 broke out and the entire world went into lockdown, the UAE resident Abdul had been working very hard towards his goal.
He wanted to travel across continents for weightlifting to show that he can be the best at it. When the world reopened in 2021, Abdul applied to travel to Spain. He was prepared in all facets to go win the championship there, however, there was one thing that hindered him, his Schengen visa application.
A visa application getting rejected is not as unusual as you may think. Of course, there are obvious reasons, such as false identity or criminal record. It can also be because of something innocuous and innocent, and many times one might not understand why their visa application was rejected. Similarly, Abdul couldn't understand why he was rejected. He then reached out to Visa Guy to help him out. As the company looked through his application, they figured out why his application was denied. His reason was that he was on a UAE freelance visa, which was harmless but was not particularly favourable for Schengen countries to allow visiting. The reason was when such applicants come forward, the government worry that the visitors might overstay and won't leave the country, breaking the tenure. But Visa Guy understands that every application has its nuances, differences and limitations.
With that in mind, by being well-qualified in the visa application processes, the company understand the requirements and situations of the willing travellers that go to them. The company try to work through those limitations. So when Abdul applied a second time through Visa Guy- the company had worked to put in all the required documents that people generally wouldn't know were needed to be accepted. And voila, he was awarded his Schengen visa. The good news doesn't just end there; he even became the champion at the weightlifting competition in Spain. Since then, he's been on various international travels and reaching out to Visa Guys to make it happen for him.
But for people who do not know and vainly try applying a second, third, and fourth time, they could continuously be rejected. Rejections can also be extremely expensive and upsetting. Therefore knowing what documents to provide and how to provide them when applying for a visa has its own set of challenges and differs from one individual to the other. The company facilitates the visa application for you and makes it cost and time-effective.
Visa Guy started two years ago, and you might wonder why anyone would start a travel-based company right in the middle of a global pandemic when your next-door neighbour was scared to go to his local grocery. The company understood the potential travel as an activity and the growing tourism would have when the world reopened. Over the years, the desire to travel has exponentially increased, with social media enhancing it. But now travel has climbed from economically desirable to achievable. And most times the only daunting aspect is the visa application, and Visa Guy makes it easy, hassle-free and comfortable.
The company have now grown to 20 employees at its office in Dubai Wafi city. It continues to grow as the company makes things easy for excited travellers. The company believe that the world is your oyster, but someone has got to help open that shell for you.
The company have enjoyed success through the success of others. It could be a determining globe-trotter, a busy entrepreneur, people visiting relatives, or reunifying family. Recently a mother and their children reunited with their father, who had travelled to Switzerland during Covid-19. The family wanted a permanent visa after being rejected several times. The Visa Guy helped them through it and ensured they received their visa application.
The post-pandemic era is seeing great growth in travel, which is why the company have a phenomenal inflow of applicants. For anyone wanting to travel internationally for their holidays, budgeting and laying out a travel itinerary can make your travel enjoyable and much more stress-free. Knowing the laws of the land and respecting and being open-minded to different cultures can also make your visit an enriching experience.
The company's motto is to help people to explore the world around them. Our planet has so much beauty to offer, and most times we only see a fragment of it. The company helps you to visit places that could change your life or your views on life by making travel an easy and enjoyable experience.