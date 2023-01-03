UAE's blockbuster racer for the win
Saeed Al Shamsi, an Emirati motorhead, is making headlines for his three victories in a row at various motorsport competitions in 2022
Thrilling horsepower at the Chang International Circuit Buriram/Thailand, Saeed Al Shamsi kicked off to new heights in the super racing class in his rotary Rx7 as he attained the first position. With a wild and competitive lineup of teams from around the globe, this achievement also makes him the first Emirati to have competed in a motorsport event in Thailand. Pro racing Emirati driver and an athlete of Power Horse Energy Drink, Saeed has been on a winning streak with three consecutive wins in three different forms of motorsport.
The Unstoppable
When Al Shamsi flashed past the chequered flag at the International Racing Festival last weekend, he didn't realize he was claiming more than a victory. Being a face of the Power Horse energy drink since 2021, Al Shamsi has gained popularity for his undoubtedly amazing performances throughout at different racing tracks. His notable victories for the 2022 season are:
- First position at Sweihan Mile Race 2022
- First Position at Toyo Tires Schaeffler Racing Car Thailand 2022
- First Position at Liwa Hill Climb 2022
In tandem with the Power Horse brand's identity, the UAE's petrol head Al Shamsi is also known as the 'Steerman'.
