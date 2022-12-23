UAE: Top camping and glamping spots to explore during the holidays

Adventure lovers share their outdoor experiences from around the country

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 23 Dec 2022

Camping and glamping are the perfect ways for residents and visitors to the UAE to enjoy the great outdoors. And with the dip in temperatures, there’s no better time than now to go out, pitch a tent and enjoy the fabulous winter weather under the open skies.

Residents can choose from an array of breathtaking spots – from hills and beaches to sandy terrain and oasis.

Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are the hotspots for adventure activities, including overnight camping. Khaleej Times spoke to a few enthusiasts to know more about the top camping spots.

Eben Botha, a South African resident in Dubai, often drives towards Fujairah and Hatta for a break. “Hatta, Wadi Shawkha, and the beaches of Umm al Quwain and Fujairah are some of the best spots for camping in the UAE. These are great camping spots and they family-friendly destinations,” said Botha.

“We can have a bonfire set up, but make sure you douse the flames and dispose of the remains as per the laws of the place,” he added.

Adventurer Abdul Jaleel believes that Al Ain offers several camping spots. “There are many places to camp on Jabal Hafeet. There is also a 24-hour shop near the campsite,” said Jaleel.

“It a beautiful campsite and it offers a wonderful view of Al Ain town at night,” added Jaleel.

Dubai resident, Maria Inez, camping rejuvenating. “I like visiting different camping spots as every place offers different characteristics, and experiences,” said Inez.

Inez's favourite camping spot is Jebel Yanas in Ras Al Khaimah and she recollects some wonderful memories of her trip to the place. "had to hike up the mountain for almost three hours before reaching one of the peaks. It is difficult if you’re not used to hiking, but when once you reach top, it's a great feeling. The view is worth it. It gets freezing cold at night. The temperature dropped to almost 2 degrees when I was there,” she explained.

Echoing similar sentiments is Pakistani expat, Farzim Tariq, who finds Wadi Shawka as one of the best camping spots in the UAE. "It is a family-friendly place. We are allowed to camp until late at night there,” he said.

Canadian national Rosti Gordeev goes camping for some me time and for a digital detox. “If I am at home, I am either on the phone or Xbox or the laptop. When I camp, I disconnect from the digital world,” said Gordeev, who prefers solo camping.

“I get into my car and just drive away. I don't have a specific destination, remote locations are my preference,” he added.

Camping with Santa in Ras Al Khaimah

Santa Claus will be glamping on December 24 at Bin Majid Resort in Ras Al Khaimah from 4pm to 10pm. He will be pitching his tent at the long beach ground.

Father Xmas will be meeting and greeting kids and join them for a carol singing session. Children can also look forward to a magic show, live entertainment, and other entertaining activities.

Families will have an opportunity to dine under the stars and enjoy a Christmas-themed barbeque dinner.

Glamping at Aqua Park

The Dreamland Aqua Park in Umm Al Quwain is offering one of the best glamping experiences with a camping zone that has air-conditioned cabanas, tents, and VIP villas for families and groups.

Spend the night in tents with a bonfire, barbeque, mini zoo, and free access to the Water Park.

