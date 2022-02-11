Abu Dhabi: New lakeside camping and picnicking site opens for residents and visitors

Al Wathba Lake camping site features picnic and camping sites, a man-made lake, and a cycling track, among other recreational facilities.

Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022

UAE residents and visitors who love camping or picnicking in the open, have yet another new destination in the country to try out.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport Friday announced the opening of Al Wathba Lake Camp on February 11.

The multi-purpose camping sites offers a naturalistic camping and picnic site surrounding a man-made lake, and a cycling track.

The place features 13 separate campsites with a view on the lake or in the desert, with a capacity of 120 people, with the possibility of setting up tents or using recreational vehicles (RVs) in a breathtaking natural setting.

The camp site also includes 24 picnic sites with dedicated areas for barbecues, and 3,000 square metres of recreation and gathering space for over 500 visitors per day.

Fun and recreational and sports activities incude a 1,400 metres of walking and running path around the lake, a new 1,200-metre long cycle track, an activities rental centre, 2 volleyball courts, and 7 playgrounds. There is also a pontoon walk, and two observation decks to enjoy the panoramic views.

The attraction will host commercial activities and utilities such as food trucks, cafes, rental services, and provide facilities like parking, first aid unit, and restrooms.

"Our sites will appeal to a wide range of campers, families and nature lovers, whether you are an adventure enthusiast who will enjoy our new attraction areas or a cyclist who wants to reconnect with this amazing landscape while ensuring that the natural surroundings are preserved, and Abu Dhabi's amazing biodiversity protected," said Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Acting Director General of Operational Affairs in Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The camp ground, which is 45-minute drive from Abu Dhabi city, offers a variety of pitch types, including 8-metre wide Gatch Trail pitches that will allow RVs and other vehicles to access the campsites and key areas of the site.