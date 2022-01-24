UAE, Saudi defence systems lauded as Houthi terror attacks are foiled

UAE 'immediately' destroyed a launcher in Yemen after it fired the two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi.

Remnants of a projectile launched at Saudi's Jazan on Monday. SPA

Mon 24 Jan 2022

Countries and organisations have condemned the Houthi terrorist group’s bids to attack the UAE and Saudi Arabia, both of which were foiled.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned the launch of two ballistic missiles by the Houthi terrorist militias towards Abu Dhabi, UAE; and one towards Dhahran Al Janoub, Saudi Arabia, on Monday morning.

Dr Nayef Falah M. Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the GCC, lauded the vigilance and efficiency of the UAE’s Ministry of Defence and air force in intercepting and destroying the two missiles and “confronting this brute terrorist attack”.

The Ministry of Defence had also destroyed a launcher in Yemen, “immediately” after it fired the two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi. The missiles were shot down by the UAE’s air defence systems. Fragments fell safely in different areas of Abu Dhabi, without causing any casualties.

Dr Nayef also lauded the efficiency of the Saudi Air Forces, which was able to intercept and destroy the missile. During the interception process, the destroyed missile was scattered on the industrial area in Dhahran Al Janoub, resulting in material losses in some workshops and civilian vehicles.

The GCC Secretary-General affirmed the council’s solidarity with the UAE and Saudi Arabia and its support in all the measures the countries take “to defend its territories and to preserve its security and the safety of its citizens and residents”.

Dr Nayef said the continuation of these terrorist attacks by the Houthi militias reflects their “blatant defiance of the international community, their disregard for all international laws and norms, and their rejection of all endeavours aimed at bringing peace to Yemen”.

He urged the international community to assume its responsibilities and “take a decisive stance towards the Houthi militias to stop these terrorist acts that target vital and civilian facilities”.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, and called on the international community to take “urgent action” against the Houthis.

Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry affirmed support in all the measures the UAE and Saudi Arabia take to maintain their security and stability.