Security and stability should be restored urgently, ministry says
Government2 weeks ago
The UAE’s Ministry of Defence has destroyed a launcher in Yemen, “immediately” after it fired two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi.
The ministry’s Joint Operations Command said it used an F-16 to destroy the ballistic missile launcher at 4.10am (Yemen time) in Al Jauf.
The missiles fired by the Houthi terror group, meanwhile, were intercepted and destroyed by the UAE’s air defence systems on Monday. Fragments fell safely in different areas of Abu Dhabi, without causing any casualties.
In a statement, the ministry affirmed its "full readiness to deal with any threats," adding that it will "take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks".
Last week, suspected drone attacks on two civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi by Yemen-based Houthi militants left three people dead and six injured. One fire caused an explosion in three Adnoc fuel tankers in Mussafah. Another minor fire broke out in the new construction area of the Abu Dhabi International Airport.
The attack caused an uproar around the world, with outraged leaders condemning it unanimously and expressing solidarity with the UAE.
The Arab League had on Sunday said Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels should be labelled as a terrorist group. On Friday, the UN Security Council unanimously condemned the Houthi strikes.
