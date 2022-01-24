Two foreigners injured in Houthi missile attack on Saudi

Several roads flooded, disrupting traffic across the country
The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said two residents of foreign origin were injured in a ballistic missile attack by Houthi militias on Saudi Arabia.
The Sudanese and Bangladeshi expats sustained minor injuries when the missile fired by the Iran-aligned Houthi militias fallen in the south of Saudi Arabia, state media reported.
A number of workshops and civilian vehicles were damaged in the attack which targeted the industrial zone of Ahad Al Masarihah in south-western Saudi Arabia, the state news agency SPA said.
ALSO READ:
The coalition has been fighting the Houthi group in Yemen since 2015. It has intensified air strikes on Houthi military targets after the group carried out an assault on the United Arab Emirates on Monday and further missile and drones launches at Saudi cities. The Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi killed three workers and injured six people.
The coalition also said it had intercepted and destroyed two drones that were launched from Yemen’s Al Jouf governorate.
