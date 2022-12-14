UAE residents alert: You may see military vehicles on roads in 3 emirates tomorrow

These men actively championed and empowered women leaders while supporting them to get board roles
UAE's Ministry of Interior on Wednesday announced that it would conduct field security exercises in three different emirates on Thursday morning, December 15, 2022.
Ministry of Interior, in coordination with NCEMA and in cooperation with relevant authorities, will hold the exercise in Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
The ministry alerted the public about the exercises and advised residents against taking photographs of the activities. Residents have been asked to stay away from the location where the drill will be conducted and make way to police units for their safety.
The authority said warning messages would be sent out to residents of the areas concerned with the exercise, but the public is not required to take any action.
In a statement on its social media handle, the ministry said, "The exercise will be accompanied by helicopters, military vehicles, and ambulances. For safety considerations, the public is kindly requested not to take pictures, remain away from the exercise site and make way for police cars."
