UAE President, VP wish those celebrating Nowruz peace, stability in new year

It is celebrated as the beginning of the new year by over 300 million people all around the world

Photo: WAM

By Web Desk Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 1:44 PM

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to all nations celebrating the 'Nowruz Day' - the Persian New Year.

In his message, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: "To all those celebrating Nowruz, both in the UAE and around the world, I extend my best wishes to you and your families and hope that the year ahead brings you continued peace and prosperity."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also wished everyone marking new year today. He took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulations today to all the peoples celebrating Nowruz. We wish them a happy year and a spring filled with peace and goodness."

Nowruz marks the first day of spring and is celebrated on the day of the astronomical vernal equinox, which usually occurs on March 21. It is celebrated as the beginning of the new year by over 300 million people all around the world and has been celebrated for over 3,000 years in the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and other regions.

Nowruz plays a significant role in strengthening the ties among peoples based on mutual respect and the ideals of peace and good neighbourliness. Its traditions and rituals reflect the cultural and ancient customs of the civilizations of the East and West, which influenced those civilizations through the interchange of human values.

