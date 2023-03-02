UAE: Now, inspect your own car as authority launches new vehicle testing service

Customers can complete the entire process by themselves, including payment of fees and receiving certificate

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 4:27 PM

A new vehicle testing service has been launched by the transport authority in Ajman wherein motorists can do the inspection of their cars on their own without the need for any assistance from staff members at the testing centre.

The 'Pass and Go' service, which was introduced by Speed Vehicle Testing & Registration Centre, will allow customers to inspect the vehicle by self-driving the car during the inspection process and complete the formalities, including paying the fees and receiving the inspection certificate, without the need of a service officer.

This comes as part of the transport authority's keenness to develop and provide high-quality services that meet the needs of the public and to ensure business continuity and the application of the highest standards for the provision of government services.

Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of the Transport Authority - Ajman, affirmed that the authority is keen to upgrade the Speed Centre services and elevate them to a stage where digital transformation is taken into consideration to improve the performance of the services.

Lootah further added that the features of this service will allow customers to drive the car during the inspection process, and once the inspection process and procedures are completed, the customer can drive out and leave the inspection lane without having to wait for payment against the service, where the customer will receive an SMS indicating the completion of the inspection and links for electronic payment of the due amount and once the payment is made, an electronic certificate will be received.

The authority will also give customers the option to pay the fees through a service officer. After the customer pays the inspection fees, either by bank card or cash, the officer will hand over the inspection certificate to the customer.

