UAE traffic alert: Police announce speed limit change on Dubai-Hatta street

The Ajman Police on Thursday issued a decision to reduce the speed limit on Dubai-Hatta street, which is located on the emirate's Masfout and Muzair'a areas.
The limit was changed from 100kph to 80kph, said Lt-Col Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Ajman Police. Warning signs have been put up to indicate the revision.
The decision, he said, was taken based on a study that proved speed limit reduction can help prevent accidents and contribute to road safety.
Motorists are urged to take note of the changes and adhere to traffic rules, he added.
