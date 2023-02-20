UAE: Ajman provides over 4,000 free trips for people of determination in 2022

They were transported in advanced vehicles equipped with special cranes to carry wheelchairs, as well as designated seats for those accompanying passengers

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 4:58 PM

The Ajman Public Transport Authority APTA carried out 4,295 trips for the transportation of people of determination in the Emirate of Ajman during the year 2022, as part of its efforts to ensure the best quality of life for its residents.

The APTA received 4,295 requests to provide vehicles designated for transporting people of determination during the past year.

Engineer Sami Ali Al-Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency, said that the provision of free transportation for People of Determination service is one of the community services provided by the authority to customers.

The authority provides this service to People of Determination through advanced vehicles well-equipped to facilitate the movement process for customers. The vehicles have special cranes to carry wheelchairs for People of Determination inside the vehicle, as well as special seats for escorts. Additionally, there is also the presence of surveillance cameras in all vehicles and the option of tracking the trip.

Al-Jallaf added that the vehicles for people of determination allow them to visit hospitals and government departments in the emirate for free, provided they have in their posession the specific cards for people of determination issued by the concerned authorities in the country.

He noted that the authority seeks to increase the number of vehicles for people of determination to cover the increasing demand for the service, and to meet the needs of its customers.

How to request free vehicles to transport people with determination

Vehicles for people of determination can be requested by calling the number 600599997, or by contacting the WhatsApp number +971600599997.

The request can also be made through the Route Ajman application.

