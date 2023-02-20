UAE: Ajman provides over 4,000 free trips for people of determination in 2022

Typically, motorists use the left-most lane on a highway to drive at the highest permissible limit on the road
The Ajman Public Transport Authority APTA carried out 4,295 trips for the transportation of people of determination in the Emirate of Ajman during the year 2022, as part of its efforts to ensure the best quality of life for its residents.
The APTA received 4,295 requests to provide vehicles designated for transporting people of determination during the past year.
Engineer Sami Ali Al-Jallaf, Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency, said that the provision of free transportation for People of Determination service is one of the community services provided by the authority to customers.
The authority provides this service to People of Determination through advanced vehicles well-equipped to facilitate the movement process for customers. The vehicles have special cranes to carry wheelchairs for People of Determination inside the vehicle, as well as special seats for escorts. Additionally, there is also the presence of surveillance cameras in all vehicles and the option of tracking the trip.
Al-Jallaf added that the vehicles for people of determination allow them to visit hospitals and government departments in the emirate for free, provided they have in their posession the specific cards for people of determination issued by the concerned authorities in the country.
He noted that the authority seeks to increase the number of vehicles for people of determination to cover the increasing demand for the service, and to meet the needs of its customers.
Vehicles for people of determination can be requested by calling the number 600599997, or by contacting the WhatsApp number +971600599997.
The request can also be made through the Route Ajman application.
ALSO READ:
Typically, motorists use the left-most lane on a highway to drive at the highest permissible limit on the road
Crew-6 Dragon will carry Sultan Al Neyadi and his colleagues to the International Space Station
The system, comprising 3 pillars, will enhance the work environment by introducing new evaluation methods and streamlining service delivery
The stations throughout the city adhere to strict hygiene standards and provide clean and safe drinking water
Many private companies have also installed water fountains in their offices, reducing single-use plastics at the workplace
Official race routes and medals for the participants have also been revealed
Dino Morea, who came specifically for this event, said that people need to become more aware of all-things-sustainability
The K9s are also trained to sniff out explosives, detect hidden drugs, and locate missing people under the rubble in disasters or earthquakes