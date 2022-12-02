UAE National Day babies: Meet the newborns welcomed on December 2

'She has chosen the UAE National Day, an important day for us to remember forever,' says one father after the birth of his daughter

Dr (Prof.) Walid El-Sherbiny and Mustafa Angro, with little Ruganda

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 10:25 AM Last updated: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 10:49 AM

The UAE welcomed the first babies born on the 51st National Day just at the stroke of midnight.

Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, welcomed baby girl Ghazal Hamza Al Quraan at 12.01 am. The baby girl born to Jordanian couple Nadeen Al-Quraan and Hamza Mohamed weighed 3.6kg and is one of the first babies born in the early hours of the special day.

Dr Fady Georges Hachem, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, who delivered the baby, congratulated the family on their little bundle of joy.

The baby's father, Mohamed, said: “We thank Almighty for showering his blessings on us by giving baby Ghazal on this special day. We are thrilled to welcome our newest family member. I would also like to express my sincerest gratitude for the wonderful service provided by Burjeel Hospital. We were so impressed by the level of care and dedication all the staff had and the way they treated my wife with respect and compassion.”

Baby girl Almas at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah

At 12.01 am in NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah, baby girl Almas came into the life of Allazkanis – the proud Syrian parents who have two girls already.

Dr Mohammed Alhasoun, specialist, obstetrics and gynaecology, said: “I’m so glad to be delivering the first baby girl on UAE National Day at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah. She is a healthy, beautiful girl, and her mother is doing fine. So saluting the nation and celebrating life with freedom in mind, faith in our hearts, memories in our souls, let's welcome the little ones on the 51st National Day.”

Almas was delivered through a caesarean section at 38 weeks of gestation and weighed at 3.5kgs.

Her father Mohammed Allazkani said: “Our beautiful baby girl Almas is here, and she looks like a world of everything beautiful. We are so proud to welcome her, along with some extra love from her two elder sisters. We looked forward to her birth, and she has chosen the UAE National Day, an important day for us to remember forever. We wish the rulers of this country all the happiness and best wishes.”

At Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, a Syrian expat couple welcomed their third child at 12.01 am. Little baby girl Ruganda Mustafa Angro, weighing 3.130kg, was delivered by Dr (Prof.) Walid El-Sherbiny, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology and head of department at the hospital.

Parents Walaa Haboush and Mustafa Angro are on top of the world.

“We thank Allah for his mercy and blessing on us. The birth of Ruganda is even more memorable and a joyful moment as she arrived on the National Day of my second country and home,” said Mustafa.

“Children are God’s gift, and it’s a privilege for me to be a part of this auspicious occasion. We wish the baby and the parents the best as they begin this wonderful journey together. The staff at Medeor Hospital would like to extend our warm greetings to them,” said Dr El-Sherbiny.

Baby Meheddin

NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah, welcomed baby Meheddin at 12.07 am born to Syrian parents Nour, a teacher and Najm Eddin, a medical representative by profession. Meheddin weighed 2.98kg.

Dr Mais Ibrahim, a specialist, gynaecology and obstetrics, said: “The mother and the baby are doing well. Congratulations to all the proud parents welcoming the new family members. The arrival of a new baby is sure to bring love and joy into your life. We pray the babies continue to bring joy and remain a blessing for their families forever.”

Her mother, Nour, said: “Meheddin is our firstborn and so anticipated by the entire family. His birth will always be special, and the national day celebration around the country makes it feel like everyone is celebrating this day with us. He is our blessing, and I could not have wished for a more memorable moment."

Baby of Haseena Kashif Ali

Haseena and Kashif Ali, a Pakistani couple, welcomed their first baby at Zulekha Hospital Dubai at 12:11 am. The baby weighed 3.965kgs and was a normal delivery.

Scottie Alexis

At NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, a baby girl was born at 12:38am to Filipino parents.

Baby Scottie Alexis, weighing 3.36kg, was born to Kay Cabugao Delfin, a nurse by profession and Alejandro Jeremias, a healthcare assistant.

Dr Shubha Shankari, specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology at NMC Specialty Hospital, said: “I am delighted and thrilled to deliver the firstborn child at NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, in time for the celebration of the 51st UAE National Day.”

Alejandro, a happy father, said: “We are delighted. We love this country as this has been our second home for the past four years. We expressed our sincere gratitude to NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi for the excellent medical care, especially to Dr Shubha Shankari for the outstanding care to my wife throughout her pregnancy and delivery.”

Baby Nouh

At 12.46 am in NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah, a baby boy called Nouh arrived in the lives of Sanaa Alnims and Mohammed Kamal, a medical representative and a computer engineer by profession, respectively, both hailing from Palestine.

Dr Mona Azmy, specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology at the hospital, said: “The mother and baby are doing fine. I am grateful to Allah for blessing the couple with a healthy boy and making it a memorable experience for the parents.”

Nouh was born at 37 weeks gestation and weighed 2.88kg.

Sanaa, the mother, said: “We love Dr Mona, and she has been an integral part of our lives because of our children. Our third son has arrived, and his two brothers can't wait to see him. Our entire family is thrilled. It is such a joyous occasion to be shared with an even bigger piece of history – the UAE National Day. This country has been wonderful to us, and we are thrilled to be sharing our son’s birthday on December 2 with the wonderful people of the UAE.”