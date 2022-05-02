Store located at Dubai Hills Mall offers 400 brands of electronic products
A Pakistani couple got an extra special Eid Al Fitr gift on the first day of Shawwal (Monday) as the clock struck 12am - welcoming a newborn baby at Abu Dhabi's Burjeel Hospital.
Saba Irfan, 25, and Irfan Khan, 35, welcomed their third child Shahmeer Khan at exact midnight.
Dr Fady Georges Hachem, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Burjeel Hospital, delivered the baby boy weighing 2.70kg.
“We are thrilled to welcome our newest family member. His arrival has doubled the joy on this auspicious day,” said Khan, adding that he feels very fortunate and hopes to provide a bright future for his little one.
The emotional father also thanked Dr Hachem for delivering the baby.
“It is a great privilege for us as doctors to be the first ones to hold these babies as they come into the world. The baby’s birth on a special day adds to the joy of their family. We are delighted and wish baby Shahmeer and his family the best,” said Dr Hachem.
At Abu Dhabi’s Medeor Hospital, an Egyptian expat couple welcomed their third child at 12:01am. Little Ayla was one of the first babies born in the early hours of the day.
The baby, weighing 3.61kg with a height of 51 cm, was delivered by Dr (Prof) Walid El-Sherbiny, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology and head of the department, at Medeor Hospital.
The parents Amira Magdy, 32, and Khaled Fahmy are on top of the world.
“Ayla is our third child. This pregnancy was a surprise for us. Now, Ayla surprised us again by coming as the most precious gift from above on this blessed day. We are thrilled to finally hold our angel in our arms,” said Magdy.
“Children are God’s gift, and it’s a privilege for me to be a part of the auspicious occasion. The staff at Medeor Hospital would like to extend our warm regards to them. We wish the best for the baby and the parents to have a healthy and happy life ahead,” said Dr El Sherbiny.
